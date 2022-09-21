Russi in fuga da Putin? Fake news, ma i media abboccano alla bufala su Twitter

Diversi quotidiani online e altri media italiani pro Zelensky oggi hanno abboccato all’ennesima bufala per screditare il popolo russo e il loro presidente Vladimir Putin, lanciata su Twitter dal sedicente giornalista freelance Sotiri Dimpinoudis.

Il giovane oggi ha pubblicato sul social network un video in cui si vede una colonna di auto al confine tra Russia e Finlandia asserendo che “l’ingorgo stradale (coda, ndr) ha raggiunto i 35 km e aumenta di ora in ora. E’ l’unico varco di confine aperto per i civili russi con visto Schengen, dopo che Putin ha annunciato l’invio di 300mila nuove truppe in Ucraina”.

In realtà, bastava andare a sbirciare un paio di “replies” al “tweet”, subito bollato come mera “disinformazione”.

Andando oltre, prima di divulgare la bufala sugli organi di stampa, bastava navigare un attimo su Twitter per accorgersi che anche Ville Cantell, direttore del Dipartimento MFA della Finlandia, e soprattutto Matti Pitkaniitty, capo dell’Unità del Ministero dell’Interno della Finlandia per le Guardie di Frontiera finlandesi, hanno ufficialmente smentito la “fake news” riportata su Twitter.

Senza contare la testimonianza diretta dei responsabili delle Guardie di Frontiera Finlandesi: “La situazione ai confini della Finlandia non è cambiata con l’annuncio (di Putin, ndr) della mobilitazione russa. Ci sono video circolanti sui media, alcuni dei quali sono stati girati prima (dell’annuncio di Putin, ndr) e ora sono stati presi fuori dall’attuale contesto. C’è informazione non corretta in circolazione”.

D’altronde, bastava osservare sommariamente il video per vedere anche persone in bermuda e t-shirt quando oggi a S. Pietroburgo e a Helsinki il termometro segnava intorno ai 10 gradi.

Situation at Finnish Russian border is normal, both at green border and in border traffic.

Just talked to our officers in charge. There is normal queuing in border traffic, nothing to report at the moment.

Keep calm.

We are vigilant and will report if there is something. — Matti Pitkäniitty (@MPitkaniitty) September 21, 2022

Information of long lines on border between Russia and Finland circulating is not correct. Situation at border normal. Videos are not of current situation. #Russia #Finland #Ukraine #disinformation — Ville Cantell (@villecantell) September 21, 2022

Situation at Finland's borders has not changed with the announcement of Russian moilization. There are videos circulating on social media, at least some of which have already been filmed before and now taken out of context. There is incorrect information in circulation. — Rajavartiolaitos (@rajavartijat) September 21, 2022

Please use the translator: situation is NORMAL, even though you can see some queuing. Let’s not share any false news regarding the situation. https://t.co/aOraSgz9BD — Inka K (@inkkari) September 21, 2022

#Breaking: just in – The traffic jam at the border with #Russia/#Finland has pilled up to 35KM and is rising by the hour, it is the only border who is still open for Russian civilians with shengen visas, after #Putin announced he will send 300.000 new troops to #Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/EOJ1346qDO — Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) September 21, 2022



