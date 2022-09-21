Home Politica Politica Mondo

Russi in fuga da Putin? Fake news, ma i media abboccano alla bufala su Twitter

Diversi quotidiani online e altri media italiani pro Zelensky oggi hanno abboccato all’ennesima bufala per screditare il popolo russo e il loro presidente Vladimir Putin, lanciata su Twitter dal sedicente giornalista freelance Sotiri Dimpinoudis.

Il giovane oggi ha pubblicato sul social network un video in cui si vede una colonna di auto al confine tra Russia e Finlandia asserendo che “l’ingorgo stradale (coda, ndr) ha raggiunto i 35 km e aumenta di ora in ora. E’ l’unico varco di confine aperto per i civili russi con visto Schengen, dopo che Putin ha annunciato l’invio di 300mila nuove truppe in Ucraina”.

In realtà, bastava andare a sbirciare un paio di “replies” al “tweet”, subito bollato come mera “disinformazione”.

Andando oltre, prima di divulgare la bufala sugli organi di stampa, bastava navigare un attimo su Twitter per accorgersi che anche Ville Cantell, direttore del Dipartimento MFA della Finlandia, e soprattutto Matti Pitkaniitty, capo dell’Unità del Ministero dell’Interno della Finlandia per le Guardie di Frontiera finlandesi, hanno ufficialmente smentito la “fake news” riportata su Twitter.

Senza contare la testimonianza diretta dei responsabili delle Guardie di Frontiera Finlandesi: “La situazione ai confini della Finlandia non è cambiata con l’annuncio (di Putin, ndr) della mobilitazione russa. Ci sono video circolanti sui media, alcuni dei quali sono stati girati prima (dell’annuncio di Putin, ndr) e ora sono stati presi fuori dall’attuale contesto. C’è informazione non corretta in circolazione”.

D’altronde, bastava osservare sommariamente il video per vedere anche persone in bermuda e t-shirt quando oggi a S. Pietroburgo e a Helsinki il termometro segnava intorno ai 10 gradi.

 