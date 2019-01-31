Quella che vogliamo raccontarvi è la storia tutta genovese di Milo un panificatore d’eccellenza con il forno a Genova Pegli.

Milo che, attualmente, lavora con il padre Tino, è figlio d’arte. Il Panificio Torrisi di via Loano 9 a Genova Pegli esiste da oltre 60 anni ed è stato creato dal nonno, poi è arrivato il papà che ha ricevuto anche un’onoreficienza come maestro del lavoro ed, infine, Milo che ne ha appreso il lavoro.

“Siamo una generazione di panettieri – spiega Milo – tutto è partito, dal mio bisnonno, che ha tramandato a mio nonno, che ha sua volta ha tramandato al figlio, mio padre Tino e, poi, infine, è toccato a me che ho appreso tutte le tecniche, migliorando il lavoro ed adattandolo ai gusti dei giorni nostri, rendendo un prodotto perfettamente digeribile da tutti”.

Il Panificio Torrisi è un forno che non ti aspetti, situato in un posto un po’ nascosto, all’antica, ma conosciuto da tutti i residenti e non solo.

La produzione è varia ed è tutta legata ai prodotti locali. Si va dalla focaccia secca e leggera, la sua specialità, alla focaccia normale, come dice lui ‘croccante sopra e morbida dentro’; per non parlare dei dolci, un vero e proprio urlo di lussuria per tutti i palati.

Milo, ha avuto, una particolarità che lo ha contraddistinto, ha viaggiato portando i suoi prodotti e la genovesità in giro per l’Italia e per il mondo.

Così la focaccia genovese, come presidio Slow Food ed il marchio della focaccia genovese come panificatore, hanno fatto il giro del mondo insieme a Milo in posti in Italia a Torino al Salone del Gusto, a Brà al Cheese, al Cibus di Parma, ma anche a Rimini, Milano, mentre all’estero a Tokio e Parigi.

Il tutto, come spiega lo stesso Milo “per far conoscere la nostra focaccia genovese che è molto apprezzata, conosciuta e che piace a tutti. Basti pensare che quando usciamo da Genova, ci vengono spesso e volentieri a trovare per mangiare la nostra focaccia…”

Ora però c’è una novità, Milo è stato contattato, proprio durante uno dei suoi viaggi, per andare in America.

E’ lui stesso a parlarne: “Durante uno dei miei viaggi sono stato contattato per andare in America a Los Angeles, in un posto dietro la collina di Hollywood, in una località che si chiama Calabasas. Qui, a West Lake c’è un nuovo quartiere con un centro commerciale dove hanno bisogno di un ‘backary’, ovvero di me, per fare questo nuovo prodotto e lanciarlo e sinceramente non vedo l’ora di affrontare questa nuova avventura”.

Sorge spontaneo domandargli “Ma allora il panificio Torrisi che fine farà?”. Milo ci guarda e sorride: “Beh qua a Pegli il panificio resta, c’è mio papà che è agguerrito più che mai. Ha continuato sempre a lavorare e manterrà la tradizione a Genova per lungo tempo”. L.B.

English version

What we want to tell you about is the genovese story of Milo, a top-quality bakery with the oven in Genova Pegli.

Milo, who currently works with his father Tino, is a son of art. The Panificio Torrisi in via Loano 9 in Genoa Pegli has existed for over 60 years and was created by his grandfather, then came the father who also received an honor as a master of work and, finally, Milo who has learned the work.

“We are a generation of bakers – explains Milo – everything started, from my great-grandfather, who handed down to my grandfather, who has passed on to his son, my father Tino and then, finally, it was up to me that I learned all the techniques, improving the work and adapting it to the tastes of the present day, making a product perfectly digestible by everyone “.

Panificio Torrisi is an oven that you do not expect, located in a place a bit ‘hidden, old-fashioned, but known by all residents and beyond.

The production is varied and is all linked to local products. It goes from the dry and light focaccia, its specialty, to the normal focaccia, as he says ‘crispy above and soft inside’; not to mention sweets, a real lust for all tastes.

Milo, he had, a peculiarity that distinguished him, he traveled bringing his products and the genoavesity around Italy and the world.

So the Genoese focaccia, as Slow Food presidium and the genovese focaccia brand as a breadmaker, have toured the world together with Milo in places in Italy in Turin at the Salone del Gusto, in Brà al Cheese, at Cibus di Parma, but also in Rimini, Milan, while abroad in Tokyo and Paris.

All this, as explained by Milo himself “to make known our Genoese focaccia which is much appreciated, known and which everyone likes. Suffice it to say that when we leave Genoa, we are often willing to come and eat our focaccia … ”

But now there is something new, Milo was contacted, during one of his travels, to go to America.

He himself talked about it: “During one of my travels I was contacted to go to America in Los Angeles, somewhere behind the Hollywood hill, in a place called Calabasas. Here, in West Lake, there is a new district with a shopping center where they need a ‘backary’, or me, to make this new product and launch it and I sincerely look forward to this new adventure. ”

It arises spontaneously to ask him “But then the bakery Torrisi that will end?”. Milo looks at us and smiles: “Well here in Pegli the bakery remains, there’s my dad who is more aggressive than ever. He has always continued to work and will maintain the tradition in Genoa for a long time”.