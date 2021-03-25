Da domani in radio I’ll See You In My Dreams, il nuovo singolo del Boss

I’ll See You In My Dreams, il nuovo singolo di Springsteen estratto dall’album in studio realizzato insieme a The Street Band, Letter to you

Il video del brano, diretto da Thom Zimny e visibile al seguente link https://youtu.be/dJkaZ8hQM60, è dedicato alla memoria di Michael Gudinski, amico e promoter australiano di lunga data dell’artista.

«Il mio amico Michael Gudinski è stato prima di tutto, e lo sarà per sempre, un uomo di musica – commenta Bruce Springsteen -Ho girato il mondo in tour negli ultimi 50 anni e non ho mai incontrato un promoter migliore. Michael parlava sempre con una voce profonda, quasi come un brontolio, e le parole gli uscivano così velocemente che la metà delle volte mi serviva un interprete. Ma lo sentivo forte e chiaro quando diceva, “Bruce, ti copro io”. E l’ha sempre fatto. Era rumoroso, sempre in movimento, intenzionalmente (e non) divertentissimo, e profondamente appassionato. Sarà ricordato dagli artisti da tutto il mondo, incluso me stesso, ogni volta che metteranno piede in Australia. Le mie più profonde condoglianze a sua moglie e partner Sue e a tutta la famiglia Gudinski, di cui andava così orgoglioso»

“LETTER TO YOU” (certificato ORO da FIMI/GfK Italia) è il ventesimo album in studio dell’artista, un disco rock, caratterizzato dall’inconfondibile sound de The E Street Band, e registrato nella casa di Bruce Springsteen in New Jersey. L’album è anche la prima performance di Bruce Springsteen insieme a The E Street Band dal tour di “The River” del 2016, nominato tour mondiale dell’anno da Billboard e Pollstar.

L’album contiene 9 brani scritti nell’ultimo periodo da Springsteen, e 3 leggendarie composizioni degli anni ‘70 finora inedite:“Janey Needs a Shooter,” “If I Was the Priest,” e “Song for Orphans”. Ogni brano è un tributo a The E Street Band, alla musica rock e al ruolo che quest’ultima ha avuto nella vita dell’artista.

“Amo l’essenza quasi commovente di Letter to You”, dichiara Springsteen, “E amo il sound della E Street Band che suona completamente live in studio, in un modo che non avevamo quasi mai fatto prima, senza nessuna sovraincisione. Abbiamo realizzato l’album in soli cinque giorni, e quella che ne è venuta fuori è una delle più belle esperienze di registrazione che io abbia mai vissuto”.

“Letter to you” cattura la potenza incomparabile dell’esibirsi in una rock band, segnando al tempo stesso la prima sessione live di registrazione con i componenti di The E Street Band in decenni, un legame indissolubile formato da una vita trascorsa in musica.Hanno detto di “LETTER TO YOU”:

“Letter to You sounds live enough to make you feel a little guilty listening to it…possibly the rawest album they’ve ever made.” – Rolling Stone

“Mining rich veins of nostalgia, gratitude, and hope…Letter to You feels like yet another piece of art that was crafted for just this moment.” – Entertainment Weekly

“Fresh and vital…love and camaraderie fill Letter To You…made to raise the spirit.” – USA Today

“A mighty roar that will make old fans smile…reminiscing about the warmth and companionship a lifetime in music has brought.” – Associated Press

“Letter To You is one of the finest achievements of Bruce Springsteen’s career…an absolute triumph…one for the ages.” – AV Club

“Fans can’t afford to miss…a testament to the power of communion.” – Indiewire

“Springsteen’s beaming new album masterfully captures the icon and his perennially sensational E Street Band…their spirits aligned and alight once more.” – NJ.com

“One of the Boss’s best yet…an album that makes you feel good to be alive.” – The Times

“We’re on E Street with sparks flying…. irresistible” – Uncut

“The Bruce record his disciples have been yearning for; a return to E Street, where even with so much sadness in the world, things feel that little bit better” – MOJ

“Buy this album and play it loud. For an hour your home will be full of warmth, and decency, and people” – Mail on Sunday

Insieme a Springsteen, hanno lavorato a questo progetto Roy Bittan, Nils Lofgren, Patti Scialfa, Garry Tallent, Stevie Van Zandt, Max Weinberg, Charlie Giordano e Jake Clemons. L’album è stato prodotto da Ron Aniello insieme allo stesso Bruce Springsteen, Bob Clearmountain ha realizzato il mixaggio, mentre Bob Ludwig si è occupato del mastering.

Questa la tracklist di “Letter to You”:

1. One Minute You’re Here

2. Letter To You

3. Burnin’ Train

4. Janey Needs A Shooter

5. Last Man Standing

6. The Power Of Prayer

7. House Of A Thousand Guitars

8. Rainmaker

9. If I Was The Priest

10. Ghosts

11. Song For Orphans

12. I’ll See You In My Dreams

La carriera in studio di Bruce Springsteen si estende lungo un arco di oltre 40 anni e ha avuto inizio nel 1973 con “Greetings from Asbury Park, NJ” (Columbia Records). Il cantautore ha vinto 20 Grammy Awards, 1 Oscar e 1 Tony Award, è stato inserito nella Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, ha ricevuto un Kennedy Center Honor, ed è stato nominato “Person of the Year” da MusiCares nel 2013.

Nel settembre 2016 sono usciti la sua autobiografia “Born to Run” e l’album pensato come accompagnamento al libro, “Chapter and Verse”, mentre nel novembre 2016 Springsteen è stato premiato con la Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Dall’ottobre 2017 al dicembre 2018 si sono tenuti i memorabili 236 show di “Springsteen on Broadway” al Jujamcyn’s Walter Kerr Theatre, spettacoli che sono poi diventati anche uno speciale Netflix e un album contenente la colonna sonora. Nel 2019 Bruce Springsteen ha pubblicato “Western Stars” (PLATINO in Italia), primo album in studio a 5 anni di distanza dal precedente, e insieme al suo collaboratore di lunga data Thom Zimny ha co-diretto “Western Stars”, la versione cinematografica dell’album realizzata insieme a Warner Bros.





