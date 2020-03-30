A bordo ci sono anche 30 italiani fra cui il comandante

Al largo di Sydney, in Australia si sta consumando un dramma a bordo della Ruby Princess.

L’appello che raccogliamo è ad opera di un marittimo della Compagnia di navigazione che ci racconta come l’equipaggio, terrorizzato, non abbia alcuna indicazione da parte delle Autorità australiane.

A bordo ci sono solo membri dell’equipaggio, in tutto 1100 persone fra cui 30 italiani, con il comandante, di origine sarde, che è il più anziano comandante della ccompagnia di navigazione.

Ma facciamo un passo indietro.

Lo scorso 19 marzo, la nave era in viaggio da Sydney alla Nuova Zelanda ma è ritornata indietro in quanto alcuni passeggeri si sono ammalati e 13 di loro sono stati sottoposti al test Covid-19.

Le autorità australiane del Nuovo Galles del Sud, il 20 marzo, hanno dato il via libera per lo sbarco di tutti i passeggeri, circa 2700, prima di avere i risultati dei test, in quanto ritenevano la situazione a bordo a ‘basso rischio’ e per metterli in auto isolamento.

Poi sono arrivati i risultati con tre passeggeri ed un marittimo trovati positivi con l’inizio dell’epidemia che sarebbe partita proprio dai tre passeggeri.

Le Autorità australiane, da quanto ci racconta il marittimo, lasciano a bordo il marittimo positivo al Covid-19, e chiedono alla nave di partire con tutto l’equipaggio in piena emergenza sanitaria senza tamponi e medicine specifiche.

La nave si trova al largo di Sydney (Fonte Vessel Finder: https://www.vesselfinder.com/it/?imo=9378462) e già quattro membri dell’equipaggio sono stati presi a mare da una lancia, nella giornata di ieri, in quanto in gravi condizioni.

Le Autorità australiane continuano a negare assistenza ai circa mille membri dell’equipaggio e a bordo incomincia a generarsi il panico con la situazione che può diventare pericolosissima ed esplosiva.

Ruby Princess è una nave da crociera di proprietà della Princess Cruises. È stata costruita negli stabilimenti della a Fincantieri a Trieste ed è stata consegnata alla fine di ottobre 2008. Battezzata a Fort Lauderdale in Florida il 6 novembre 2008 da Trista e Ryan Sutter, attualmente batte bandiera delle Bermuda. L.B.

Ruby Princess, appeal from the crew off Sidney: we are alone

Off Sydney, Australia a drama is taking place aboard the Ruby Princess.

The appeal we collect is from a seafarer of the shipping company who tells us how the terrified crew has no indication from the Australian authorities.

On board there are only crew members, in all 1100 people including 30 Italians, with the commander, of Sardinian origin, who is the oldest commander of the navigation company.

But let’s take a step back.

On March 19, the ship was traveling from Sydney to New Zealand but returned because some passengers got sick and 13 of them underwent the Covid-19 test.

The Australian authorities of New South Wales, on March 20, gave the green light to disembark all passengers before having the test results, as they considered the situation on board to ‘low risk’ and to put them in the car isolation.

Then came the results with three passengers and a seafarer found positive with the beginning of the epidemic that would have started with the three passengers.

The Australian authorities, according to what the seafarer tells us, leave the positive seafarer on board at Covid-19, and ask the ship to leave with all the crew in a full health emergency without tampons and specific medicines.

The ship is located off Sidney and four crew members have already been taken overboard by a spear yesterday as it was in serious condition.

The Australian authorities continue to deny assistance to about a thousand crew members and panic begins to aboard on board with the situation that can become extremely dangerous and explosive.

Diamond Ruby is a cruise ship owned by Princess Cruises.

It was built in the factories of a Fincantieri in Trieste and was delivered in late October 2008. Baptized in Fort Lauderdale in Florida on November 6, 2008 by Trista and Ryan Sutter, currently flying the flag of Bermuda.

