iopestoacasa la finale è rimandata al 26 settembre

Stiamo vivendo un periodo di emergenza nazionale ed internazionale, quindi tutti gli eventi e appuntamenti del Campionato ovviamente sono stati rimandati

oltre alla gara finale dell’VIII Campionato prevista il 28 marzo, rimandata al 26 settembre, sono state rinviate anche le gare eliminatorie previste al Taste di Firenze, alla “Corri Sul Mare” a Levanto e anche quella che avrebbe dovuto essere la prima gara eliminatoria del IX Campionato prevista il 31 marzo a Colonia nell’ambito della manifestazione GenussGipfel.

Tutti appuntamenti che speriamo fortemente di poter realizzare al più presto!

Anche il Pesto Party che avremmo voluto realizzare il 28 marzo per celebrare il prodotto simbolo di Genova e della Liguria, non ci sarà, in questo periodo in cui dobbiamo tutti impegnarci per combattere un’emergenza gravissima e che dobbiamo stare a casa approfittiamo per “pestare” col mortaio! E quindi #iorestoacasa e#iopestoacasa come è successo grazie a Pietro Ienca, noto influencer genovese, che con la pagina “Trip in your shoes” promuove il turismo sostenibile e slow. All’appuntamento in diretta su instagram ha partecipato anche Roberto Panizza, presidente dell’Associazione Palatifini, fondatore del Campionato Mondiale di Pesto al Mortaio per cercare di passare anche se virtualmente momenti di condivisione ed imparare a fare la salsa simbolo del nostro territorio e della nostra tradizione.

Saremo più forti e più motivati di prima!

#iorestoacasa #iopestoacasa Siamo presenti anche sulla pagina facebook!

We are experiencing a period of national and international emergency, therefore all the events and appointments of the Championship have obviously been postponed, in addition to the final race of the VIII Championship scheduled for March 28, postponed to September 26, the preliminary competitions planned at Taste of Florence, at “Corri Sul Mare” in Levanto and also what should have been the first elimination competition of the IX Championship scheduled for March 31 in Cologne as part of the GenussGipfel event.

All appointments that we sincerely hope to be able to make soon!

Even the Pesto Party that we wanted to create on March 28 to celebrate the symbolic product of Genoa and Liguria, there will not be, in this period in which we must all strive to fight a very serious emergency and that we must stay at home we take the opportunity to “step on” with mortar!

And therefore #iorestoacasa and #iopestoacasa as happened thanks to Pietro Ienca, a well-known Genoese influencer, who with the page “Trip in your shoes” promotes sustainable and slow tourism. Roberto Panizza, president of Palatifini Association, founder of Genova Pesto World Championship, also participated in the live appointment on instagram to try to pass even if virtually moments of sharing and learn to make the sauce symbol of our territory and our tradition.

We will be stronger and more motivated than before!

#iorestoacasa #iopestoacasa






