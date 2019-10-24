Domani in uscita la colonna sonora del film di Bruce Springsteen

La straordinaria colonna sonora che accompagna il debutto di Bruce Springsteen come regista in uscita domani.

“Western Stars – Songs from the film”. Il documentario “Western Stars” sarà nelle sale italiane il 2 e 3 dicembre.

Domani, venerdì 25 ottobre, uscirà “Western Stars – Songs From The Film” (Columbia Records/Sony Music), la colonna sonora contenente tutti i brani live di “Western Stars”, il film che vede il debutto di Bruce Springsteen come regista insieme al suo collaboratore di lunga data Thom Zimny. L’album include tutte le canzoni presenti all’interno dell’omonimo album del cantante pubblicato recentemente insieme alla cover di “Rhinestone Cowboy” di Glen Campbell.

La colonna sonora è stata prodotta da Springsteen insieme a Ron Aniello ed è stata mixata e masterizzata rispettivamente da Bob Clearmountain e Bob Ludwing, lo stesso duo leggendario dietro al successo di “Springsteen on Broadway”.

Il documentario “Western Stars”, presentato in anteprima oggi alla Festa del Cinema di Roma e nei cinema italiani il 2 e 3 dicembre, è una trasposizione cinematografica dell’omonimo album di Springsteen, uscito a cinque anni di distanza dal suo precedente progetto in studio, nel quale il cantautore si esibisce accompagnato da una band e da un’intera orchestra presso la Stone Hill Farm a Colts Neck (New Jersey).

La pellicola è stata presentata in anteprima in occasione della 209esima edizione del Toronto International Film Festival, ed è stata scritta ed interpretata dallo stesso Bruce Springsteen, insieme a Patti Scialfa. Zimny, Jon Landau, Barbara Carr e George Travis si sono occupati della sua produzione. Springsteen è anche produttore esecutivo e creatore della partitura originale. “Western Stars” affronta temi come l’amore, la perdita, la solitudine, la famiglia e il passaggio inesorabile del tempo, con filmati d’archivio ed il racconto in prima persona del cantautore.

L’album “Western Stars” (certificato ORO in Italia) è un successo globale: In Italia è rimasto stabile al #1 delle classifiche degli album e dei vinili per diverse settimane, ha raggiunto il vertice delle chart di tutto il mondo ed è stato definito dalla critica come uno dei dischi “più belli della sua carriera”. Inoltre, con questo progetto Springsteen ha raggiunto David Bowie e Rolling Stones diventando uno dei 5 artisti con il maggior numero di album al #1 nel Regno Unito.

Questa la tracklist di “Western Stars – Songs From The Film”: “Hitch Hikin’”, “The Wayfarer”, “Tucson Train”, “Western Stars”, “Sleepy Joe’s Café”, “Drive Fast (The Stuntman)”, “Chasin’ Wild Horses”, “Sundown”, “Somewhere North of Nashville”, “Stones”, “There Goes My Miracle”, “Hello Sunshine”, “Moonlight Motel”, “Rhinestone Cowboy”.

Tutti i brani sono stati scritti da Bruce Springsteen, eccetto “Rhinestone Cowboy”.

“Western Stars – Songs From The Film” performers:

Bruce Springsteen: Voce, Chitarra Acustica

Patti Scialfa: Chitarra Acustica, Voce, Arrangiamenti vocali

Rob Mathes: Tasiera, Piano

Charlie Giordano: Piano, Organo, Fisarmonica

Marc Muller: Pedal Steel, Chitarra Elettrica, Banjo, Chitarra Acustica

Gunnar Olsen: Batteria

Ben Butler: Chitarra Elettrica, Bangjo

Kaveh Rastegar: Basso

Henry Hey: Tastiere

Violini: Joanna Maurer (Concertmaster), Monica Davis, Maggie Gould, Joyce Hamman, Elizabeth Lim-Dutton, Laura Lutze, Annaliesa Place, Emma Sutton, and Robin Zeh

Viole: Maurycy Banaszek, Will Frampton, and Celia Hatton

Violoncelli: Andrew Janss, Maureen McDermott, and Alan Stepansky

Corni Francesi: Rachel Drehmann and Zohar Schondorf

Trombe: Barry Danielian and Curt Ramm

Voci di sottofondo: Patti Scialfa, Soozie Tyrell, Lisa Lowell, Vaneese Thomas, and Surrenity XYZ.

Dicono di “Western Stars”…

“Some of Springsteen’s most beguiling work ever…the sound dates back to Springsteen’s youth, and he channels it masterfully.” – Rolling Stone

“His best new work in a decade…some of the most charming material of the venerable star’s career.” – Esquire

“A gorgeous love letter to the idea of songs providing salvation…the sort of magic Springsteen specializes in conjuring.” – Entertainment Weekly

“A work representing an entirely new direction…an album steeped in myths, and yet, it also seeks to puncture them.” – Wall Street Journal

“Songs that thrive on the swells and undulations of orchestral drama…its gathering impact comes from its expansive arrangement, which opens and deepens around his voice like an endless prairie.” – New York Times

“It stands comparison with his very best solo albums” – The Telegraph

“Nothing short of a late-period masterpiece… A must-have for anyone with a heart” – The Independent

“Springsteen’s long-distance road trip to bold new sonic horizons, steeped in tradition but strikingly distinct all the same” – The Sun

“Majestic in its scale, but traditional in its subject matter and narratives, ‘Western Stars’ is a wonderful thing” – NME





