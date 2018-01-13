Canaletto e i Vedutisti veneziani conquistano il Principato di Monaco

«Venezia è un’opera d’arte, il capolavoro più grande che la nostra specie abbia prodotto», queste le parole di Iosif Brodskij, il poeta e saggista russo, naturalizzato statunitense, premio Nobel per la letteratura nel 1987.

Non a caso, il paesaggio urbano della “Serenissima” è il fil rouge della mostra “The magical light of Venice” (La luce magica di Venezia) allestita in questi giorni presso la Galleria “Art Contact” di Monaco che riunisce, fino al 26 gennaio 2018, trentasei capolavori del Settecento veneziano. L’evento, patrocinato dall’Ambasciata d’Italia a Monaco e dal Consolato Onorario del Principato di Monaco a Venezia, espone le opere della collezione di Cesare Lampronti, mercante d’arte di terza generazione, con grande esperienza a livello nazionale e internazionale. Professionalità e passione che risultano evidenti durante la nostra intervista.

«Frequento da molti anni le più grandi aste internazionali a Londra, Parigi e New York», sottolinea il Signor Lampronti ed aggiunge: «la corrente pittorica del ‘Vedutismo’, affermatasi nella Serenissima tra il Seicento e il Settecento, mi affascina da sempre e continua a suscitare un grande interesse non solo in Italia e in Europa, ma anche in America».





In questo percorso espositivo, unico nel suo genere, le tele di Giovanni Antonio Canal, detto Canaletto, Bernardo Bellotto (nipote di Canaletto), Giovanni Antonio Guardi e Jacopo Marieschi, permettono ai visitatori di rivivere l’età d’oro del “Grand Tour”. Un’epoca in cui i giovani aristocratici europei, soprattutto inglesi, affrontavano viaggi avventurosi alla scoperta del Mediterraneo. E la Riviera dei Fiori e Genova rappresentavano, insieme a Venezia, una tappa obbligata di arrivo e partenza.

«Ho voluto rendere un doveroso omaggio ai pittori ‘Vedutisti’ per valorizzare l’importanza dell’Arte italiana nei secoli. L’Italia, e in particolare Venezia, rappresentavano la meta da raggiungere per gli artisti europei del Seicento e del Settecento. Solo così potevano immergersi nello spirito più autentico della pittura italiana che univa l’emozione alla tecnica», ci confessa Lampronti.

D.: Signor Lampronti, qual è dunque il principale messaggio della mostra “The magical light of Venice”?

R.: «Voglio ricordare l’importanza che la pittura italiana ricopre nel mercato internazionale. Un ruolo non sempre adeguatamente riconosciuto a livello nazionale a causa di troppa burocrazia e di una legislazione che non ha saputo stare al passo con i tempi. Il mio auspicio per il 2018 è quello di rendere la gestione dei beni culturali italiani più ‘elastica’ per restituire al patrimonio incommensurabile che ci appartiene un ruolo da protagonista non solo in ambito culturale, ma anche turistico ed economico. Un traguardo indispensabile per preservare nel futuro il primato dell’“italianità” nel settore artistico».

E celebrare la bellezza dell’Arte Italiana nei secoli rappresenta il modo migliore per iniziare il nuovo anno, ribadisce S.E. Cristiano Gallo, Ambasciatore d’Italia a Monaco. (nella foto dell’Agence Monaco Presse, il vernissage mostra “The Magical Light of Venice” – 11 gennaio 2018. Da sinistra a destra: Daniel Boeri, Consigliere del Conseil National in rappresentanza del Presidente Christophe Steiner; Paolo Rosa, gerente ART Contact​; Cesare Lampronti, Mercante d’Arte; S.E. Jacques Boisson – Segretario di Stato in rappresentanza di S.A.S. il Principe Alberto II; Anne-Marie Boisbouvier – Consigliere di S.A.S. il Principe Alberto II​; S.E. Cristiano Gallo, Ambasciatore d’Italia a Monaco; la Signora Barbara Lampronti).

Maurizio Abbati

Link utili: Galleria Cesare Lampronti: www.cesarelampronti.com

English version

Canaletto and the Venetian ‘Vedutisti’ light up the Principality of Monaco

«Venice is a work of art, the greatest masterpiece that our species has produced», these are the words of Iosif Brodskij, Russian poet and essayist, naturalized American, who was awarded the Nobel Prize in 1987.

It is not by chance if the Venetian urban glimpses are the key issue of “The Magical light of Venice”, an exclusive exhibition held at the “Art Contact” Gallery in the Principality of Monaco until the 26th January 2018. Thirty-six masterpieces dating back to the 18th Century skilfully selected by Cesare Lampronti, a renowned third-generation art dealer, active at national and international level.

The event, sponsored by the Italian Embassy in Monaco and by the Honorary Consulate of the Principality of Monaco in Venice is a rather unique opportunity.

«I have been taking part to the most prestigious international auctions in London, Paris and New York, for years», underlines Mr Lampronti and he adds: « the ‘Vedutismo’ (derived from the term ‘veduta’ which means ‘view’ in Italian language) widespread in the “Serenissima” (name of the Republic of Venice) in between the 17th and 18th centuries. It has always fascinated me and it continues to attract art collectors not only in Italy and Europe, but also in America».

In this exhibition, the famous paintings of Giovanni Antonio Canal, called Canaletto, Bernardo Bellotto (Canaletto’s nephew), Giovanni Antonio Guardi and Jacopo Marieschi, allow the visitors to relive the golden age of the “Grand Tour”. A time when the new generation of European aristocrats, primarily English, used to make adventurous journeys to the discovery of the Mediterranean Countries.

The Western Ligurian Riviera dei Fiori and Genoa, together with Venice, were considered a point of arrival and departure.

«I would like, then, to pay homage to the ‘Vedutisti’ in order to stress the importance of the Italian Art over the centuries. Italy, and especially Venice, represented a core destination to reach for European artists of 17th and 18th centuries. That was the only way to plunge themselves in the Italian painting which was able to combine emotions with art technique», admits the Art dealer.

D.: Mr Lampronti, which is the main message of “The magical light of Venice”?

R.: «My main focus is to emphasize the role played by the Italian panting in the international market. A key role which should be better managed at Italian level. Consequently, my wish for 2018 is that the Italian cultural heritage would be more ‘flexible’ in making it a leading actor at cultural, touristic and economic level. A vital target to be achieved in order to preserve the Italian artistic supremacy».

“Celebrating the beauty of the Italian Art in centuries is the best way to start the new year”, reaffirms H.E. Cristiano Gallo, Italian Ambassador in Monaco.

Cover Photo (Agence Monaco Presse) = gallery openings of the exhibition: “The Magical Light of Venice” – 11tt January 2018, (from left to right): Daniel Boeri, Counsellor at the Conseil National on behalf of the President Christophe Steiner; Paolo Rosa (ART Contact Gallery owner)​; Cesare Lampronti, Art Dealer; H.E. Jacques Boisson – Sevretary of State on behalf of H.S.H. Prince Albert II; Anne-Marie Boisbouvier – Counsellor of the H.S.H. Princip Albert II​; H.E. Cristiano Gallo, Italian Ambassador of Italy in Monaco; Mrs Barbara Lampronti.

Links: Cesare Lampronti’s Gallery: www.cesarelampronti.com