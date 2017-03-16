English version

MONACO. 16 MAR. “Welcome to EVER Monaco 2017, an event which contributes to a better environment being built for future generations” says H.E. Bernard Fautrier, Plenipotentiary Minister at the Monegasque Government (responsible for Sustainable Development), Vice-President and CEO at the Prince Albert II Foundation. The 12th edition of EVER – Ecologic Vehicles * Renewable Energies – was officially presented yesterday on the 15th March 2017 at the Grimaldi Forum Congress Centre in the Principality of Monaco. This showroom, entirely dedicated to energy efficiency and sustainable mobility will take place inside the Grimaldi Forum, from the 11th until the 13th April 2017.

A special edition addressed to the Monegasque, French and Italian community, marked by sustainable innovation, eco-training and start-up promotion. The three-day eco-friendly experience will be hosting both scientific conferences, round tables and meetings, mostly open to the public, gathering international experts, university researchers and industry representatives, responsible for sustainable projects.

A unique opportunity to reflect on some relevant issues at the heart of commitments made on the occasion of the Paris UN International Conference on Climate Change (December 2015), in the presence of one hundred ninety-six Heads of State and Government, worldwide. A widespread commitment, aimed at reducing the global temperature far below 2° C by 2020, which has to be respected starting from local actions in urban areas.

A sustainable city management based on technological and logistic solutions should include an increased use of lower environmental impact vehicles (e.g.: hybrid electric and hydrogen vehicles) and energy efficient innovative tools (e.g.: smart grids) able to meet the needs of every single consumer in the most sustainable way (e.g.: self-contained energy mechanism, small-scale wind power, photovoltaic roofs). These challenges, already in place in the Principality of Monaco, are going to be ruled by a new Monegasque White Paper on energy transition, strongly supported by H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco.

Successful targets are only achieved through research, training and public awareness. Consequently “technology must always serve the sustainable development” as stressed by Laurence Garbatini, responsible for Communication and Public Relations at SMEG Source d’énergie (co-sponsor).

What the sustainable city of the future will look like? Certainly it will be even smarter and more “linked” as EVER 2017 eco-village will show to the audience, offering it the opportunity to test eco-technologies capable of interaction with humans. “Making innovation able to communicate values and best practices is the main mission of the scientific research on sustainable mobility”, reminds us Xavier Doménech Cabaud, Responsible of Public Communication at KIA Motors (co-sponsor).

Let’s welcome, then, new ideas and creativity through eco-friendly start-ups as the ones which will be presented and awarded a prize during the METHA Europe 2017 Award Ceremony, on Thursday the 13th April 2017 (event open to the public).

Eventually, EVER Monaco 2017 will host the Challenge Riviera Electric Award 3rd Edition, Cagnes for Ever, at the end of a unique electric car race which encourages the competitors who consume less fuel. Everyone will be able to test an electric vehicle thanks to Ride & Drive side-event.

Official link: http://www.evermonaco.com